Mondi’s earnings fall as soft demand and pricing weigh
CEO Andrew King says order books across the packaging businesses are improving, despite the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties
20 February 2025 - 11:28
Mondi Group has reported lower full-year earnings, despite modest revenue growth, in a year characterised by soft demand and a challenging pricing environment.
The packaging and paper company’s underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 13% to €1.05bn (R20bn) for the year to end-December. This decrease was mainly due to lower forestry fair value gains and a one-off currency loss from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, which negatively affected the financial results...
