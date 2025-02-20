AECI forecasts decline in annual earnings
Chemicals business expected to report a 25% improvement in ebitda
20 February 2025 - 17:30
AECI, a diversified chemicals solutions company, says it expects a decline in earnings for the year to end-December.
The basic earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to decrease 72%-77%, with projections ranging from 237c-289c compared with 1,043c in the previous year...
