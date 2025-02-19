PODCAST | Deep dive: Lower Maguduza hydro power project in Eswatini

James Cumming, CEO of African Clean Energy Developments (left) and Michael Wickins, chief commercial officer at Energy Infrastructure Management Services (Right). Picture: SUPPLIED
The building of a hydro power project in Eswatini is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by African Clean Energy Developments (ACED) CEO James Cumming, and Michael Wickins, the chief commercial officer at Energy Infrastructure Management Services (EIMS) Africa.
In January, ACED and EIMS Africa announced that financial close had been reached and construction had commenced on the 13.5MW Lower Maguduza hydro power project in Eswatini.
The panel outlines the two-decade history of the project, what it has taken to get it to this point, timelines for its completion and bringing energy onto the grid.
Cumming explains that ACED will continue to provide construction management services, while EIMS Africa will act as both the operations and maintenance contractor, and the operating phase management services provider to the project.
Wickins says the building phase is expected to be done at the start of 2027.
All energy produced by the project will be sold through a bilateral power purchase agreement to the Eswatini Electricity Company (EEC).
The project was sponsored and developed by ACED, with the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM)-managed IDEAS Fund and the Eswatini Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) as shareholders, and with support from Old Mutual Eswatini.
Topics of discussion include the history of the Eswatini project; challenges associated with building large energy projects; the ACED and EIMS Africa partnership; and expected investment trends in the sector.
This deal marks the ACED and EIMS Africa teams having brought about 500MW of hydro, wind and solar projects to financial close in the last 24 months.
