Northam Platinum secures second big renewable energy deal
New wind farm near Sutherland in the Northern Cape expected to generate 460GWh of energy per year
19 February 2025 - 16:17
Northam Platinum has finalised a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an independent power producer (IPP) for a 140MW wind farm, marking the company’s second significant renewable energy deal.
The wind farm, located near Sutherland in the Northern Cape, is expected to generate 460GWh of energy per year that will be transmitted over the Eskom grid to Northam’s three mining and processing operations...
