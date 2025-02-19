Gold deals led Africa’s M&A activity in 2024
Main deals in SA were forged by AngloGold and Gold Fields, along with Canal+ and MultiChoice
19 February 2025 - 05:00
Though mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in Africa continued to decline in 2024 — a year dominated by political uncertainty due to the unprecedented number of elections across the continent and the world — SA still accounted for more than half of the value of transactions.
Data from global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) shows that while M&A deal volume in Africa decreased by nearly 10% last year, deal values surged by 85% due to large transactions in gold — the price of the metal rallied to record levels — and critical minerals...
