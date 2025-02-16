Companies

Heavy bombs cleared by Trump arrive in Israel

Latest munitions shipment from America represents a strong alliance and forms a significant asset for the IDF

16 February 2025 - 13:46
by James MacKenzie
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Jerusalem — Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from America after US President Donald Trump lifted a block imposed on the export of the munitions by the Biden administration, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound (about 907kg) bomb which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.

The Biden administration declined to clear them for export to Israel out of concern for adverse impact on densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza but later held up one of the shipments. The hold was lifted by Trump last month.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the air force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the US,” defence minister Israel Katz said late on Saturday.

The shipment arrived after days of concern about whether a fragile ceasefire in Gaza agreed last month would hold, after both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the deal to halt fighting and allow the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails.

Washington has announced assistance for Israel worth billions of dollars since the war began.

Reuters

Hamas dismisses Trump’s threat of ‘hell at high noon’ and points to ceasefire

Trump wants all hostages released by midday on Saturday or he will propose cancelling the Israel-Hamas ceasefire
World
5 days ago

How Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ plan has been received

The plan is likely to heighten fears among Palestinians in Gaza of being driven out and stoke concern in Arab states of an exodus
World
5 days ago

Syria’s Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan ‘serious crime’

US plan to take over territory and resettle inhabitants ‘will ultimately fail’
World
5 days ago

Hamas delays Israeli hostage release citing ceasefire breaches

Hamas and Israel trade accusations
World
5 days ago

Trump says Israel will ‘turn over Gaza Strip to US’ after fighting

Defence minister Israel Katz hails Trump’s scheme to transform territory into ‘Riviera of the Middle East’
World
1 week ago
