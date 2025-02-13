Caxton benefits from cost control and operational efficiencies
Its six-month headline earnings per share are expected to rise as much as 15%
13 February 2025 - 11:27
Caxton and CTP Publishers expect to report higher earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year as it benefited from operational efficiencies and cost control.
The group expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended December of between 93c and 98c, representing an increase of 9.3%-15.2%. Earnings per share are expected to be 24.8%-31.5% higher at between 94c and 99c...
