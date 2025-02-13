Canadian lawsuit and regulatory, fiscal headwinds weigh on BAT

A woman poses with a cigarette in front of BAT (British American Tobacco) logo in this illustration taken July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
London — British American Tobacco (BAT) on Thursday said it would take a £6.2bn hit from a Canadian lawsuit and warned of “significant” headwinds in Bangladesh and Australia in 2025, sending its shares down more than 7%.
Tobacco companies have faced various legal challenges related to the health consequences of their products and continue to come under pressure from anti-tobacco activism and stricter regulation around the globe.
BAT, the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, and some of its rivals were set to pay C$32.5bn to settle a long-running case in Canada, but some parties, including Philip Morris International’s Canadian affiliate, have since objected to the proposal.
In Australia and Bangladesh, meanwhile, BAT said tax increases would hurt its tobacco business.
CEO Tadeu Marroco said these represented “significant regulatory and fiscal headwinds” that would dent its performance this year, but their impact would recede into 2026.
BAT’s investments would also start to pay off by the end of the year, helping bring the company back to its targeted revenue growth of 3%-5% by 2026, he said.
The company expects 2025 revenue to grow about 1% at constant currency rates and performance is projected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.
Analysts said that while BAT’s 2024 results were in line with expectations, its guidance for 2025 was below forecasts.
Investors at least “finally have a line of sight” into what profit BAT’s Canadian division can contribute once the settlement is resolved, Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain said in a note. The case has hung over BAT and other companies in Canada for a decade.
However, objections from some parties to the settlement could see the case drag on, he said. The Canadian case and BAT’s 2025 guidance would affect its shares, Jain said.
BAT stock was down 7.6% in morning trade.
BAT’s full-year adjusted profit stood at 362.5p per share, compared with expectations of 362.2p, according to a company compiled poll.
Canadian lawsuit and regulatory, fiscal headwinds weigh on BAT
Shares fall as company takes £6.2bn charge over lawsuit
London — British American Tobacco (BAT) on Thursday said it would take a £6.2bn hit from a Canadian lawsuit and warned of “significant” headwinds in Bangladesh and Australia in 2025, sending its shares down more than 7%.
Tobacco companies have faced various legal challenges related to the health consequences of their products and continue to come under pressure from anti-tobacco activism and stricter regulation around the globe.
BAT, the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, and some of its rivals were set to pay C$32.5bn to settle a long-running case in Canada, but some parties, including Philip Morris International’s Canadian affiliate, have since objected to the proposal.
In Australia and Bangladesh, meanwhile, BAT said tax increases would hurt its tobacco business.
CEO Tadeu Marroco said these represented “significant regulatory and fiscal headwinds” that would dent its performance this year, but their impact would recede into 2026.
BAT’s investments would also start to pay off by the end of the year, helping bring the company back to its targeted revenue growth of 3%-5% by 2026, he said.
The company expects 2025 revenue to grow about 1% at constant currency rates and performance is projected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.
Analysts said that while BAT’s 2024 results were in line with expectations, its guidance for 2025 was below forecasts.
Investors at least “finally have a line of sight” into what profit BAT’s Canadian division can contribute once the settlement is resolved, Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain said in a note. The case has hung over BAT and other companies in Canada for a decade.
However, objections from some parties to the settlement could see the case drag on, he said. The Canadian case and BAT’s 2025 guidance would affect its shares, Jain said.
BAT stock was down 7.6% in morning trade.
BAT’s full-year adjusted profit stood at 362.5p per share, compared with expectations of 362.2p, according to a company compiled poll.
Reuters
BAT stocks plummet on Canadian litigation charge
Rupert family R52bn richer this year after Richemont rally
Rupert dynasty ends 80-year history with tobacco
Defensive stocks remain a safe bet amid uncertainty
BAT’s second-half revenue boosted by new products
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.