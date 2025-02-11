Turnaround hopes boost shares in Gucci-owner Kering

The logo of fashion house Gucci is seen outside a store in Cannes on May 16 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Paris — Luxury group Kering’s fourth quarter sales were hit by a continued slump at its main brand Gucci, it said on Tuesday, but a slight improvement in the group’s performance in major markets China and the US buoyed investors.
Shares in the French group jumped 5% in early trade as investors seized on the hope the company had reached an inflection point.
Kering’s sales fell 12% in October-December on a comparable basis from a year earlier, dragged down by a 24% drop at Gucci, but in line with expectations, according to a Visible Alpha consensus cited by UBS.
“These results should reassure investors that trends are modestly improving against low sentiment and favourable positioning,” analysts at RBC said in a note.
Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said the group had reached a “point of stabilisation, from which we will gradually resume growth”.
“Gucci will come back. I have absolutely no doubts about this,” Pinault told analysts on a call.
In his first major move since becoming Gucci CEO in January, Stefano Cantino sacked Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno last week as part of efforts to revive the label, which accounts for nearly half of group sales and about two thirds of recurring operating profit.
“With the new CEO apparently willing to make bold changes, including changing creative director, we believe the worst may be behind us, although the timing for a potential reset remains unclear at this stage,” added the RBC note.
Kering shares were up 2.5% by 9.06am GMT.
Gucci’s fourth quarter sales tumbled 24% from a year earlier, as the label’s aesthetic overhaul failed to win new business.
Analysts do not expect Gucci to rebound until next year and have said the recruitment of a new designer could slow progress given that stores are filled with De Sarno designs.
Pinault said the design change would not slow the brand’s turnaround, while deputy CEO Francesca Bellettini said a new designer would be announced promptly, “sooner rather than later”.
Kering’s efforts to turn around Gucci with a new, minimalist design approach from De Sarno, who took up the position two years ago, were complicated by a global slump in luxury demand.
The industry’s sales rate is the slowest in years, and consultancy Bain & Company estimated luxury sales fell 2% globally last year, weighed down by a property crisis in China — a major market for Gucci.
Finance chief Armelle Poulou told reporters that Kering’s sales in mainland China and among Chinese shoppers globally rose by a combined six percentage points compared with the third quarter, while US sales also increased.
Previously one of the industry’s biggest success stories, with soaring growth in the 2016-2020 period, fuelled by baroque, gender-fluid designs from Alessandro Michele, Gucci fell behind when shoppers’ tastes shifted.
Rivals, including LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton and Dior, meanwhile, successfully tapped into the strong, post-pandemic surge in demand for fashion.
Full-year recurring income from group operations came to €2.6bn, slightly higher than Kering guidance in October for €2.5bn.
Kering’s 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, based on projected earnings, is 19, behind LVMH at 24 and Moncler at 25, as well as Burberry, which is currently undergoing a revamp under new management and has shot up to reach 60, LSEG data shows.
Turnaround hopes boost shares in Gucci-owner Kering
A slight improvement in the group’s performance in China and the US has lifted investors’ spirits
Paris — Luxury group Kering’s fourth quarter sales were hit by a continued slump at its main brand Gucci, it said on Tuesday, but a slight improvement in the group’s performance in major markets China and the US buoyed investors.
Shares in the French group jumped 5% in early trade as investors seized on the hope the company had reached an inflection point.
Kering’s sales fell 12% in October-December on a comparable basis from a year earlier, dragged down by a 24% drop at Gucci, but in line with expectations, according to a Visible Alpha consensus cited by UBS.
“These results should reassure investors that trends are modestly improving against low sentiment and favourable positioning,” analysts at RBC said in a note.
Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said the group had reached a “point of stabilisation, from which we will gradually resume growth”.
“Gucci will come back. I have absolutely no doubts about this,” Pinault told analysts on a call.
In his first major move since becoming Gucci CEO in January, Stefano Cantino sacked Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno last week as part of efforts to revive the label, which accounts for nearly half of group sales and about two thirds of recurring operating profit.
“With the new CEO apparently willing to make bold changes, including changing creative director, we believe the worst may be behind us, although the timing for a potential reset remains unclear at this stage,” added the RBC note.
Kering shares were up 2.5% by 9.06am GMT.
Gucci’s fourth quarter sales tumbled 24% from a year earlier, as the label’s aesthetic overhaul failed to win new business.
Analysts do not expect Gucci to rebound until next year and have said the recruitment of a new designer could slow progress given that stores are filled with De Sarno designs.
Pinault said the design change would not slow the brand’s turnaround, while deputy CEO Francesca Bellettini said a new designer would be announced promptly, “sooner rather than later”.
Kering’s efforts to turn around Gucci with a new, minimalist design approach from De Sarno, who took up the position two years ago, were complicated by a global slump in luxury demand.
The industry’s sales rate is the slowest in years, and consultancy Bain & Company estimated luxury sales fell 2% globally last year, weighed down by a property crisis in China — a major market for Gucci.
Finance chief Armelle Poulou told reporters that Kering’s sales in mainland China and among Chinese shoppers globally rose by a combined six percentage points compared with the third quarter, while US sales also increased.
Previously one of the industry’s biggest success stories, with soaring growth in the 2016-2020 period, fuelled by baroque, gender-fluid designs from Alessandro Michele, Gucci fell behind when shoppers’ tastes shifted.
Rivals, including LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton and Dior, meanwhile, successfully tapped into the strong, post-pandemic surge in demand for fashion.
Full-year recurring income from group operations came to €2.6bn, slightly higher than Kering guidance in October for €2.5bn.
Kering’s 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, based on projected earnings, is 19, behind LVMH at 24 and Moncler at 25, as well as Burberry, which is currently undergoing a revamp under new management and has shot up to reach 60, LSEG data shows.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.