OpenAI plans to cut Nvidia dependency with own AI chip

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken on February 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION
San Francisco/New York — OpenAI is pushing ahead on its plan to reduce its reliance on Nvidia for its chip supply by developing its first generation of in-house AI silicon.
The ChatGPT maker is finalising the design for its first in-house chip in the next few months and plans to send it for fabrication at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), sources said. The process of sending a first design through a chip factory is called “taping out”.
OpenAI and TSMC declined to comment.
The update shows that OpenAI is on track to meet its ambitious goal of mass production at TSMC in 2026. A typical tape-out costs tens of millions of dollars and will take roughly six months to produce a finished chip, unless OpenAI pays substantially more for expedited manufacturing. There is no guarantee the silicon will function on the first tape out and a failure would require the company to diagnose the problem and repeat the tape-out step.
Inside OpenAI, the training-focused chip is viewed as a strategic tool to strengthen OpenAI’s negotiating leverage with other chip suppliers, the sources said. After the initial chip, OpenAI’s engineers plan to develop increasingly advanced processors with broader capabilities with each new iteration.
If the initial tape out goes smoothly, it would enable the ChatGPT maker to mass produce its first in-house AI chip and potentially test an alternative to Nvidia’s chips later this year. OpenAI’s plan to send its design to TSMC this year demonstrates the start-up has made speedy progress on its first design, a process that can take other chip designers years longer. Big tech companies such as Microsoft and Meta have struggled to produce satisfactory chips despite years of effort.
The recent market rout triggered by Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek has also raised questions about whether fewer chips will be needed in developing powerful models in the future. The chip is being designed by OpenAI’s in-house team led by Richard Ho, which had doubled in the past months to 40 people, in collaboration with Broadcom. Ho joined OpenAI more than a year ago from Alphabet’s Google where he helped lead the search giant’s custom AI chip programme.
Ho’s team is smaller than the large-scale efforts at tech giants such as Google or Amazon. A new chip design for an ambitious, large-scale programme could cost $500m for a single version of a chip, according to industry sources with knowledge of chip design budgets. Those costs could double to build the necessary software and peripherals around it.
Generative AI model makers such as OpenAI, Google and Meta have demonstrated that ever-larger numbers of chips strung together in data centres make models smarter and as a result they have an insatiable demand for the chips. Meta has said it will spend $60bn on AI infrastructure in the next year and Microsoft has said it will spend $80bn in 2025. Nvidia’s chips are now the most popular and hold a market share of roughly 80%. OpenAI is itself participating in the $500bn Stargate infrastructure programme announced by US President Donald Trump last month.
But rising costs and dependence on a single supplier have led major customers such as Microsoft, Meta and now OpenAI to explore in-house or external alternatives to Nvidia’s chips.
OpenAI’s in-house AI chip, while capable of both training and running AI models, will initially be deployed on a limited scale, and primarily for running AI models, the sources said. The chip will have a limited role within the company’s infrastructure.
To build out an effort as comprehensive as Google or Amazon’s AI chip programme, OpenAI would have to hire hundreds of engineers.
TSMC is manufacturing OpenAI’s AI chip using its advanced 3-nanometer process technology. The chip features a commonly used systolic array architecture with high-bandwidth memory (HBM) — also used by Nvidia for its chips — and extensive networking capabilities, sources said.
OpenAI plans to cut Nvidia dependency with own AI chip
TSMC to manufacture start-up’s chip using its advanced 3-nanometer process technology
San Francisco/New York — OpenAI is pushing ahead on its plan to reduce its reliance on Nvidia for its chip supply by developing its first generation of in-house AI silicon.
The ChatGPT maker is finalising the design for its first in-house chip in the next few months and plans to send it for fabrication at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), sources said. The process of sending a first design through a chip factory is called “taping out”.
OpenAI and TSMC declined to comment.
The update shows that OpenAI is on track to meet its ambitious goal of mass production at TSMC in 2026. A typical tape-out costs tens of millions of dollars and will take roughly six months to produce a finished chip, unless OpenAI pays substantially more for expedited manufacturing. There is no guarantee the silicon will function on the first tape out and a failure would require the company to diagnose the problem and repeat the tape-out step.
Inside OpenAI, the training-focused chip is viewed as a strategic tool to strengthen OpenAI’s negotiating leverage with other chip suppliers, the sources said. After the initial chip, OpenAI’s engineers plan to develop increasingly advanced processors with broader capabilities with each new iteration.
If the initial tape out goes smoothly, it would enable the ChatGPT maker to mass produce its first in-house AI chip and potentially test an alternative to Nvidia’s chips later this year. OpenAI’s plan to send its design to TSMC this year demonstrates the start-up has made speedy progress on its first design, a process that can take other chip designers years longer. Big tech companies such as Microsoft and Meta have struggled to produce satisfactory chips despite years of effort.
The recent market rout triggered by Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek has also raised questions about whether fewer chips will be needed in developing powerful models in the future. The chip is being designed by OpenAI’s in-house team led by Richard Ho, which had doubled in the past months to 40 people, in collaboration with Broadcom. Ho joined OpenAI more than a year ago from Alphabet’s Google where he helped lead the search giant’s custom AI chip programme.
Ho’s team is smaller than the large-scale efforts at tech giants such as Google or Amazon. A new chip design for an ambitious, large-scale programme could cost $500m for a single version of a chip, according to industry sources with knowledge of chip design budgets. Those costs could double to build the necessary software and peripherals around it.
Generative AI model makers such as OpenAI, Google and Meta have demonstrated that ever-larger numbers of chips strung together in data centres make models smarter and as a result they have an insatiable demand for the chips. Meta has said it will spend $60bn on AI infrastructure in the next year and Microsoft has said it will spend $80bn in 2025. Nvidia’s chips are now the most popular and hold a market share of roughly 80%. OpenAI is itself participating in the $500bn Stargate infrastructure programme announced by US President Donald Trump last month.
But rising costs and dependence on a single supplier have led major customers such as Microsoft, Meta and now OpenAI to explore in-house or external alternatives to Nvidia’s chips.
OpenAI’s in-house AI chip, while capable of both training and running AI models, will initially be deployed on a limited scale, and primarily for running AI models, the sources said. The chip will have a limited role within the company’s infrastructure.
To build out an effort as comprehensive as Google or Amazon’s AI chip programme, OpenAI would have to hire hundreds of engineers.
TSMC is manufacturing OpenAI’s AI chip using its advanced 3-nanometer process technology. The chip features a commonly used systolic array architecture with high-bandwidth memory (HBM) — also used by Nvidia for its chips — and extensive networking capabilities, sources said.
Reuters
Global South’s voice is crucial to mapping AI development and governance
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI telltale signs: stop sounding like a bot
HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Use AI to compete in global trade and investment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.