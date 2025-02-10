Nokia's next President and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Hotard. Picture: Markku Ulander
Copenhagen — Finland’s Nokia on Monday said Pekka Lundmark would step down as CEO, and that it has appointed Justin Hotard to take over his role.
Hotard, who will take up the position on April 1, is the executive vice-president and GM of Data Centre & AI Group at Intel, according to the chipmaker’s website. Telecom gear makers, struggling with lower sales of 5G equipment, have been looking for ways to diversify their markets and break into growing areas such as AI.
“He has a strong track record of accelerating growth in technology companies along with vast expertise in AI and data centre markets, which are critical areas for Nokia’s future growth,” Nokia chair Sari Baldauf said in a statement.
Lundmark, who was appointed as Nokia’s CEO in 2020, will stay on as an adviser to Hotard until the end of the year, the company said. In September, Nokia declined media reports saying the company was looking for a new CEO.
“The planning for this leadership transition was initiated when Pekka indicated to the board that he would like to consider moving on from executive roles when the repositioning of the business was in a more advanced stage and when the right successor had been identified,” Baldauf said.
Nokia names Intel chief as new CEO
Pekka Lundmark to make way for Justin Hotard
Copenhagen — Finland’s Nokia on Monday said Pekka Lundmark would step down as CEO, and that it has appointed Justin Hotard to take over his role.
Hotard, who will take up the position on April 1, is the executive vice-president and GM of Data Centre & AI Group at Intel, according to the chipmaker’s website. Telecom gear makers, struggling with lower sales of 5G equipment, have been looking for ways to diversify their markets and break into growing areas such as AI.
“He has a strong track record of accelerating growth in technology companies along with vast expertise in AI and data centre markets, which are critical areas for Nokia’s future growth,” Nokia chair Sari Baldauf said in a statement.
Lundmark, who was appointed as Nokia’s CEO in 2020, will stay on as an adviser to Hotard until the end of the year, the company said. In September, Nokia declined media reports saying the company was looking for a new CEO.
“The planning for this leadership transition was initiated when Pekka indicated to the board that he would like to consider moving on from executive roles when the repositioning of the business was in a more advanced stage and when the right successor had been identified,” Baldauf said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.