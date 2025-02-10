Closure of more ferrochrome smelters in SA ‘will be ruinous’
The plan would put thousands of jobs and billions of rand of export earnings at risk
10 February 2025 - 05:00
One of SA’s and the world’s largest ferrochrome producers is considering suspending at least half of its remaining furnaces, putting at risk more than 2,000 jobs and billions of rand of export earnings.
Switzerland-based Glencore, the majority partner in a chrome pooling and sharing venture with Merafe Resources, said this was mainly because of high electricity prices that had made it more viable to export raw chrome ore than to smelt it into ferrochrome locally...
