Companies

Japan’s Itochu 9-month net up 11% as firm mulls investing in Seven & i

Seven & i, operator of the 7-Eleven chain, is trying to fend off a $47bn buyout offer from a Canadian firm

06 February 2025 - 15:16
by Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS
Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS

Tokyo — Japanese trading house Itochu posted on Thursday an increase of 11% in nine-month net profit to December of 676.5-billion yen ($4.44-billion) from the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company kept unchanged its full-year profit forecast of 880-billion yen for the fiscal year ending in March.

Itochu is considering whether to invest in Seven & i Holdings, but no decision has yet been made, CFO Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a press conference.

“We have built a track record of firmly implementing investment criteria and only investing in projects that contribute to future growth,” Hachimura said.

There was nothing special about the investment in Seven & i, he added, saying Itochu would only invest if stakeholders were satisfied.

Seven & i, the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, is trying to fend off a $47-billion buyout offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT).

After ACT’s bid, the Seven & i group’s founding family started talks to take the company private for an estimated $58-billion, in what would be the largest management buyout in Japanese history.

Some media have said the family sought co-operation from Itochu, which was considering an investment of 1-trillion yen in the company.

Hachimura suggested there are no funding issues, saying it has improved shareholders’ equity over the past years and its credit rating has gone up.

Reuters

Gucci and its design chief part ways

Sabato de Sarno leaves the Italian label after less than two years in the job as the luxury industry grapples with a slowdown
Companies
56 minutes ago

Japan’s megabanks set for record annual profit

End of deflation has been a boon for the top three banks
Companies
2 days ago

India accuses Kia of $155m tax evasion in VW-like dispute

Tax woes mount for foreign vehicle makers in India with South Korean firm accused of ‘misclassifying’ components
Companies
1 day ago

US activist investor puts pressure on Britain’s $333bn trust sector

Hedge fund Saba Capital targets seven UK trusts, accusing the 160-year-old sector of widespread underperformance
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Choppies’ plan to exit losing ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Banks fire back at claims of lending practices ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Maria Ramos appointed as chair of Standard ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol, Anglo and De Beers team up on renewables
Companies / Mining
5.
ArcelorMittal SA flags wider losses before ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.