H&M fourth-quarter sales disappoint due to late Black Friday

Stockholm — Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday due in part to a late Black Friday, but said sales were up 4% in December and January, indicating a better start to the new fiscal year.
H&M’s sales in the fourth quarter to November 30 were 62.19-billion kronor ($5.65bn), up 3% in local currencies, a weaker performance than analysts’ mean forecast of 63.48-billion kronor.
H&M shares fell 4.5% at the market open.
Black Friday was on November 29 last year, and H&M said more of its sales around that key discounting day were reported as revenue in December, hitting quarterly sales by just under 1%. Operating profit margin for the quarter was 7.4%, up from 6.9% a year before. CEO Daniel Erver, who took over a year ago, said investments in marketing were starting to pay off.
“Strong online sales together with improved product presentation and a more inspiring shopping experience, well-received womenswear collections and effective cost control all contributed to a positive development in the quarter,” Erver said in a statement.
H&M has been struggling to expand its sales as Chinese online retailer Shein attracts cash-strapped shoppers with ultra-low prices and Zara owner Inditex manages to hike prices and keep selling more clothes.
In a push to make H&M trendier, Erver has increased marketing spending and hired pop star Charli XCX to model the group’s autumn collection and to perform at free gigs during London Fashion Week and in New York’s Times Square.
Still, analysts said H&M had work to do to turn its performance around.
“Considering the investments done in the offering (sharper product, refurbished stores in key cities, investments in price, and 600-million kronor more in marketing spend) we had expected more than 3% growth in the fourth quarter and 4% growth in the first quarter,” said Danske Bank analyst Daniel Schmidt.
H&M said operating profit was hit by a 200-million kronor charge to winding down costs as it folds its Monki brand into Weekday to streamline operations. The move, announced in November, will lead to the closure of most Monki stores.
The group has accelerated its store closures over the past years and focused new store openings on growth markets.
H&M had 4,253 stores across all its brands at the end of the 2024 financial year, 116 fewer than a year ago.
H&M fourth-quarter sales disappoint due to late Black Friday
Swedish fast-fashion retailer says December-January turnover points to improvement in first quarter
Stockholm — Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday due in part to a late Black Friday, but said sales were up 4% in December and January, indicating a better start to the new fiscal year.
H&M’s sales in the fourth quarter to November 30 were 62.19-billion kronor ($5.65bn), up 3% in local currencies, a weaker performance than analysts’ mean forecast of 63.48-billion kronor.
H&M shares fell 4.5% at the market open.
Black Friday was on November 29 last year, and H&M said more of its sales around that key discounting day were reported as revenue in December, hitting quarterly sales by just under 1%. Operating profit margin for the quarter was 7.4%, up from 6.9% a year before. CEO Daniel Erver, who took over a year ago, said investments in marketing were starting to pay off.
“Strong online sales together with improved product presentation and a more inspiring shopping experience, well-received womenswear collections and effective cost control all contributed to a positive development in the quarter,” Erver said in a statement.
H&M has been struggling to expand its sales as Chinese online retailer Shein attracts cash-strapped shoppers with ultra-low prices and Zara owner Inditex manages to hike prices and keep selling more clothes.
In a push to make H&M trendier, Erver has increased marketing spending and hired pop star Charli XCX to model the group’s autumn collection and to perform at free gigs during London Fashion Week and in New York’s Times Square.
Still, analysts said H&M had work to do to turn its performance around.
“Considering the investments done in the offering (sharper product, refurbished stores in key cities, investments in price, and 600-million kronor more in marketing spend) we had expected more than 3% growth in the fourth quarter and 4% growth in the first quarter,” said Danske Bank analyst Daniel Schmidt.
H&M said operating profit was hit by a 200-million kronor charge to winding down costs as it folds its Monki brand into Weekday to streamline operations. The move, announced in November, will lead to the closure of most Monki stores.
The group has accelerated its store closures over the past years and focused new store openings on growth markets.
H&M had 4,253 stores across all its brands at the end of the 2024 financial year, 116 fewer than a year ago.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.