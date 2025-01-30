Companies

Drinks maker Fevertree soars as Molson Coors buys stake

Deal a game changer for British firm’s potential earnings power, says analyst

30 January 2025 - 15:41
by Shashwat Awasthi and Aby Jose Koilparambil
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Products from the drinks company Fever Tree are displayed in London on May 11 2016. File Picture: REUTERS/Neil Hall
Products from the drinks company Fever Tree are displayed in London on May 11 2016. File Picture: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Shares of Fevertree Drinks surged almost 24% after Molson Coors’ took an 8.5% stake in the firm, in a deal giving the beer giant exclusive rights to market the British company’s cocktail mixers and tonic water in the US.

The $88m deal comes months after Carlsberg agreed to buy British soft drinks maker Britvic for $4.2bn in a move the Danish brewer said would create a UK beverage powerhouse.

Fevertree, which generates more than a third of its revenue in the US, forecast low-single-digit growth for 2025 as the partnership takes effect, double-digit growth in 2026 and a sustained increase in medium-term revenue.

“While full-year 2025 will be a transition year, the deal is a game changer for Fevertree’s potential earnings power,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Shares in Molson Coors inched up 0.5% in pre-market trading.

The company has been grappling with a hit to volumes in the US amid higher prices and has looked to expand beyond alcoholic beverages.

In November, it forecast lower full-year sales and said it would buy a majority stake in ZOA Energy, a drinks company cofounded by Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Fevertree, known for its cocktail mixers, tonic water, ginger beers and flavoured sodas, said US revenue grew 12% at constant currency in 2024.

“It looks like an interesting deal for Fevertree as it gets to leverage the Molson Coors platform both on production and distribution,” analysts at Peel Hunt said in a note.

Fevertree, a name derived from the colloquial term for the tree whose bark produces a key ingredient in tonic water, said it would return proceeds from the stake sale to shareholders via a share buyback.

Reuters

Britain’s Tesco trials reusable packaging to cut plastic waste

Customers can buy a range of 88 products in reusable packaging that can be returned to stores to be cleaned, refilled and used again
Companies
3 years ago

Covid cannot quench US thirst for cocktails, as figures from Diageo and Fevertree show

‘The pandemic led to a sustained shift to at-home consumption in the US, reflecting the growing interest in making long mixed drinks’
Companies
4 years ago

Fevertree shares fizz as the soft-drinks company expands in US

Fevertree appoints Charles Gibb, the former CEO of LVMH’s Belvedere vodka, to run its North American business
Companies
6 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Steinhoff’s secret recipe for magic profits ...
Companies
2.
Viability of SA motor industry under threat, says ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
V&A Waterfront ramps up security amid R20bn ...
Companies / Property
4.
Coronation not ruling out Eskom bailout over ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
How they cooked the books at Steinhoff for years
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.