Drinks maker Fevertree soars as Molson Coors buys stake

Products from the drinks company Fever Tree are displayed in London on May 11 2016. File Picture: REUTERS/Neil Hall
Shares of Fevertree Drinks surged almost 24% after Molson Coors’ took an 8.5% stake in the firm, in a deal giving the beer giant exclusive rights to market the British company’s cocktail mixers and tonic water in the US.
The $88m deal comes months after Carlsberg agreed to buy British soft drinks maker Britvic for $4.2bn in a move the Danish brewer said would create a UK beverage powerhouse.
Fevertree, which generates more than a third of its revenue in the US, forecast low-single-digit growth for 2025 as the partnership takes effect, double-digit growth in 2026 and a sustained increase in medium-term revenue.
“While full-year 2025 will be a transition year, the deal is a game changer for Fevertree’s potential earnings power,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.
Shares in Molson Coors inched up 0.5% in pre-market trading.
The company has been grappling with a hit to volumes in the US amid higher prices and has looked to expand beyond alcoholic beverages.
In November, it forecast lower full-year sales and said it would buy a majority stake in ZOA Energy, a drinks company cofounded by Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Fevertree, known for its cocktail mixers, tonic water, ginger beers and flavoured sodas, said US revenue grew 12% at constant currency in 2024.
“It looks like an interesting deal for Fevertree as it gets to leverage the Molson Coors platform both on production and distribution,” analysts at Peel Hunt said in a note.
Fevertree, a name derived from the colloquial term for the tree whose bark produces a key ingredient in tonic water, said it would return proceeds from the stake sale to shareholders via a share buyback.
