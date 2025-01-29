Bangkok — ByteDance’s TikTok will invest 126.8-billion baht ($3.76bn) in Thailand in a data hosting service, the Thai investment board said on Wednesday.
The Chinese firm’s investment was made by its Singapore-based unit and would support activities of affiliated companies, with operations slated to begin in 2026, Thailand’s Board of Investment said. It was among $5bn of approved new projects announced on Wednesday.
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.
The move comes as several tech giants plan data centres in the country, Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy. Last year, Alphabet’s Google said it would invest $1bn in Thailand, a year after Amazon Web Services announced a $5bn investment in the country over 15 years. Microsoft has also announced it will open its first regional data centre in Thailand.
TikTok’s plans “mark a significant step in enhancing Thailand’s digital and AI infrastructure”, said BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi, adding that it helped bring the country closer to goal of becoming a regional hub.
TikTok to invest nearly $4bn in Thailand data hosting project
