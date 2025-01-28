Companies

Steinhoff’s secret recipe for magic profits revealed

28 January 2025 - 05:00
by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Kabelo Khumalo

“We must be careful not to trigger IFRS 10.”

So said convicted former Steinhoff Europe unit finance chief Dirk Schreiber in an email uncovered by investigators, offering a glimpse into the elaborate financial subterfuge that has come to define the company’s scandal...

