Steinhoff’s secret recipe for magic profits revealed
28 January 2025 - 05:00
“We must be careful not to trigger IFRS 10.”
So said convicted former Steinhoff Europe unit finance chief Dirk Schreiber in an email uncovered by investigators, offering a glimpse into the elaborate financial subterfuge that has come to define the company’s scandal...
