Retail investors pile into Nvidia stock amid sell-off

Technology shares remain vulnerable after a rout sparked by a low-cost Chinese AI model

28 January 2025 - 13:46
by Danilo Masoni
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Retail investors bought a record amount of Nvidia stock on Monday after concerns over a low-cost AI model from Chinese start-up DeepSeek stripped 17% off its shares, or $593bn from its market value.

Data from Vanda Research shows retail purchases of Nvidia shares totalled a net $562.2m on Monday, the largest amount on records going back to 2014.

Retail investors have been continuously buying Nvidia shares over the past few years. In the last quarter, they purchased about $7.3bn worth of shares, according to the New York-based market research and analysis firm. However, this is almost half the peak in quarterly purchases recorded in September 2024.

Global technology shares recovered some poise on Tuesday, but remained vulnerable after a rout sparked by the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model made investors question the sky-high valuation and dominance of AI bellwethers.

Reuters

