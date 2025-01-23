Companies

UK to probe mobile ecosystems of Apple, Google

Competition and Markets Authority to look into smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers

23 January 2025 - 16:41
by Muvija M and Paul Sandle
Picture: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
London — Britain launched an investigation into Apple and Google’s smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers on Thursday, its second use of recently bulked up regulatory powers to scrutinise big tech companies.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it would assess whether Apple and Google had “strategic market status” in smartphones ecosystems, and the effect they had on users and on businesses developing content and services such as apps.

CMA CEO Sarah Cardell said more competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers or operating systems.

“Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK, with businesses able to offer new and innovative types of products and services on Apple’s and Google’s platforms,” she said.

