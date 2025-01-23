London — Britain launched an investigation into Apple and Google’s smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers on Thursday, its second use of recently bulked up regulatory powers to scrutinise big tech companies.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it would assess whether Apple and Google had “strategic market status” in smartphones ecosystems, and the effect they had on users and on businesses developing content and services such as apps.
CMA CEO Sarah Cardell said more competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers or operating systems.
“Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK, with businesses able to offer new and innovative types of products and services on Apple’s and Google’s platforms,” she said.
UK to probe mobile ecosystems of Apple, Google
Competition and Markets Authority to look into smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers
London — Britain launched an investigation into Apple and Google’s smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers on Thursday, its second use of recently bulked up regulatory powers to scrutinise big tech companies.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it would assess whether Apple and Google had “strategic market status” in smartphones ecosystems, and the effect they had on users and on businesses developing content and services such as apps.
CMA CEO Sarah Cardell said more competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers or operating systems.
“Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK, with businesses able to offer new and innovative types of products and services on Apple’s and Google’s platforms,” she said.
Reuters
Google wins UK injunction to prevent enforcement of Russian judgments
Tech brands are the world’s most valuable
TikTok owner ByteDance earmarks billions for AI infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.