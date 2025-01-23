Cashbuild reports revenue growth despite challenges
Building retailer upbeat on outlook after investing in operations and rollout of new stores
23 January 2025 - 17:19
Cashbuild, a leading retailer of building materials and related services, on Thursday reported an increase in revenue for the second quarter of the 2025 financial year, driven by growth in existing stores and contributions from new stores.
The company’s revenue for the second quarter of the 2025 financial year increased 6% compared with the same quarter in the previous year. For the 309 existing stores, revenue grew 5%, while the nine new stores opened since July 2023 contributed 1% to the overall revenue growth...
