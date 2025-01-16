TotalEnergies flags slight fourth quarter recovery

Paris — TotalEnergies said on Thursday its fourth-quarter results would benefit from a slight pickup in refining margins, increased production, stronger gas trading and improved power sales.
The trading update signals a potential turnaround at the end of a year marked by low oil prices and refined products demand.
The world’s top oil and gas companies watched their profits decline throughout 2024 after record earnings in the previous two years. Global oil demand faltered last year while energy prices steadied after jumps triggered by Europe’s loss of Russian gas supply. TotalEnergies’ adjusted net income dropped for five straight quarters to hit a three-year low at end-September, hurt by upstream outages and a collapse in European refining margins.
However, the French oil major said on Thursday its European refining margin marker rose to $25.90 per tonne in the final three months of 2024 from $15.40 in the previous quarter, though it was still only half the $50.10 achieved a year earlier.
Integrated LNG results would benefit from a 6% increase in production and sales prices above $10 per million British thermal units, with trading “back to the performance” of late 2023, the energy company said.
Upstream results, however, would be hit by a $5 per barrel fall in oil prices, while the downstream refining and chemicals environment remained “weak”.
BP, Shell and Exxon have all issued profit warnings this month.
RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said TotalEnergies’ “resilient” update bucked the trend of the wider sector and should reassure investors its annual $8bn in share buybacks would continue.
TotalEnergies’ shares were 2.02% higher by 9.55am GMT.
Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said in a research note he expected the energy company’s adjusted net income for the quarter to reach $4.8bn, which would be a 17% increase from last quarter.
The company said annual cash flow would be above $2.5bn as guided, thanks to its integrated power division, which made between $500m and $600m in the fourth quarter. Its debt-to-equity ratio would drop below 10% due to a $5bn contribution from working capital.
TotalEnergies flags slight fourth quarter recovery
Annual cash flow soars above $2.5bn
Reuters
