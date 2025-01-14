BAT is moving away from its tobacco roots towards smokeless products. Picture: 123RF/GINASANDERS
Investment vehicle Reinet’s indirect subsidiary, Reinet Jersey Holdings, will sell more than 43-million shares in British American Tobacco (BAT) through an accelerated bookbuild.
Reinet Jersey Holdings had entered into a secondary block trade agreement with JPMorgan Securities for the sale of 43,310,286 ordinary shares in BAT, representing about 1.96% of the tobacco company’s share capital through an accelerated bookbuild process to institutional investors, Reinet said on Tuesday.
The pricing and number of shares to be sold would be determined by the accelerated bookbuild process, which would start immediately and could close at short notice, Reinet said in a statement.
The completion of the placing was subject to demand, price and market conditions, it said.
JPMorgan is acting as sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner for the placing.
Bloomberg reports that the sale could raise more than $1.2bn based on BAT’s last closing price.
Separate from the placing, during November and December 2024, Reinet Jersey Holdings sold 5-million BAT shares through a dribble-out process on the London Stock Exchange, realising gross proceeds of about £148.5m.
BAT will not receive any proceeds from the placing.
Business Day reported in November that Reinet reported a 6.6% rise in its net asset value (NAV) in the first half, reflecting increases in the fair value of its investments.
NAV at end-September of €6.6bn reflected an increase of €407m, or 6.6%, from €6.18bn at end-March.
NAV per share rose to €36.25 from €34.02 at end-March and €30.89 a year ago.
For that period, Reinet received dividends from BAT, which remains one of its largest investments, of €68m.
Reinet to sell 43-million BAT shares in bookbuild
JPMorgan is acting as sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner for the placing
Investment vehicle Reinet’s indirect subsidiary, Reinet Jersey Holdings, will sell more than 43-million shares in British American Tobacco (BAT) through an accelerated bookbuild.
Reinet Jersey Holdings had entered into a secondary block trade agreement with JPMorgan Securities for the sale of 43,310,286 ordinary shares in BAT, representing about 1.96% of the tobacco company’s share capital through an accelerated bookbuild process to institutional investors, Reinet said on Tuesday.
The pricing and number of shares to be sold would be determined by the accelerated bookbuild process, which would start immediately and could close at short notice, Reinet said in a statement.
The completion of the placing was subject to demand, price and market conditions, it said.
JPMorgan is acting as sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner for the placing.
Bloomberg reports that the sale could raise more than $1.2bn based on BAT’s last closing price.
Separate from the placing, during November and December 2024, Reinet Jersey Holdings sold 5-million BAT shares through a dribble-out process on the London Stock Exchange, realising gross proceeds of about £148.5m.
BAT will not receive any proceeds from the placing.
Business Day reported in November that Reinet reported a 6.6% rise in its net asset value (NAV) in the first half, reflecting increases in the fair value of its investments.
NAV at end-September of €6.6bn reflected an increase of €407m, or 6.6%, from €6.18bn at end-March.
NAV per share rose to €36.25 from €34.02 at end-March and €30.89 a year ago.
For that period, Reinet received dividends from BAT, which remains one of its largest investments, of €68m.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Reinet’s NAV grows 6.6% in first half
BAT’s second-half revenue boosted by new products
MARC HASENFUSS: No smoke without ire for BAT
Reinet grows NAV by 1.6% in June quarter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.