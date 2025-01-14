Companies

Barrick confirms seizure of Mali gold

Canadian miner suspends operations in African country

14 January 2025 - 16:18
by Agency Staff
Picture: Dado Ruvic
Picture: Dado Ruvic

Canadian miner Barrick Gold confirmed on Tuesday it had suspended operations in Mali and that the government had moved gold stock from the company’s Loulo-Gounkoto site to a bank.

“As a result, Barrick has regrettably initiated the temporary suspension of operations while it continues to work towards a resolution,” it said in a statement.

Authorities reportedly seized gold worth $245m on Monday in an escalation of their long-running dispute with the company. Barrick didn’t say how much gold had been seized and Malian officials didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Reuters

