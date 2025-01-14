Canadian miner Barrick Gold confirmed on Tuesday it had suspended operations in Mali and that the government had moved gold stock from the company’s Loulo-Gounkoto site to a bank.
“As a result, Barrick has regrettably initiated the temporary suspension of operations while it continues to work towards a resolution,” it said in a statement.
Authorities reportedly seized gold worth $245m on Monday in an escalation of their long-running dispute with the company. Barrick didn’t say how much gold had been seized and Malian officials didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.
Barrick confirms seizure of Mali gold
Canadian miner suspends operations in African country
Canadian miner Barrick Gold confirmed on Tuesday it had suspended operations in Mali and that the government had moved gold stock from the company’s Loulo-Gounkoto site to a bank.
“As a result, Barrick has regrettably initiated the temporary suspension of operations while it continues to work towards a resolution,” it said in a statement.
Authorities reportedly seized gold worth $245m on Monday in an escalation of their long-running dispute with the company. Barrick didn’t say how much gold had been seized and Malian officials didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.