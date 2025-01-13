Defensive stocks remain a safe bet amid uncertainty
Equity investors advised to focus on resilient, cash-generative companies, such as food retailers
13 January 2025 - 05:00
Defensive stocks have emerged as a beacon of resilience amid mounting economic uncertainties ranging from high unemployment and rising fuel costs to the looming threat of further global geopolitical tensions.
As markets remain volatile, investors are shifting their focus towards companies that promise stability and steady returns, positioning these defensive stocks as a crucial element in safeguarding portfolios...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.