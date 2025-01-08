Shell warns of weaker fourth quarter

A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
London — Shell trimmed its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production outlook for the fourth quarter on Wednesday and said oil and gas trading results are expected to be significantly lower than in the previous three months.
In a trading update before its full-year results on January 30, Shell also said it would take $1.5bn-$3bn of non-cash, after-tax impairments, including as much as $1.2bn in its renewables division, linked to European and North American assets.
Shell last month said it was stepping back from new offshore wind investments and splitting its power division after an extensive review of the business, part of CEO Wael Sawan’s push to focus on the most profitable parts.
Shell shares were down 1.5% by midmorning.
The world’s top oil and gas companies have reported declining profits throughout 2024 after record earnings in the previous two years as energy prices steadied and global oil demand faltered.
US oil giant ExxonMobil on Tuesday said sharply lower oil refining profits and weakness across all its businesses would reduce its fourth-quarter earnings by about $1.75bn from the prior quarter.
Shell, the world’s largest LNG trader, said trading results for the division in the fourth quarter would be significantly lower than in the previous three months due to the expiry of hedging contracts it took in 2022 to protect itself against a potential loss of Russian production after that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Trading in its chemicals and oil products division was also expected to be significantly lower quarter-on-quarter due to lower seasonal demand.
Shell doesn’t provide earnings figures for its trading operations.
The British company trimmed its LNG production forecast for the quarter to between 6.8-million tonnes and 7.2-million tonnes, from a previous forecast of between 6.9-million tonnes and 7.5-million tonnes, citing lower feedgas deliveries into liquefaction facilities and fewer cargo deliveries.
“We see the release as negative, with weakness across a number of divisions and weaker trading across oil, gas and power,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note, adding that this wasn’t expected to affect shareholder returns.
