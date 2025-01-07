Meta is ending its fact-checking program in the US and replacing it with a “Community Notes” system similar to that on Elon Musk-owned X, the Facebook parent said on Tuesday.
The Community Notes model will allow users on Meta’s social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Threads to call out posts that are potentially misleading and need more context, rather than placing the responsibility on independent fact checking organisations and experts.
“Experts, like everyone else, have their own biases and perspectives. This showed up in the choices some made about what to fact cheque and how ... A program intended to inform too often became a tool to censor,” Meta said.
Meta added that its efforts over the years to manage content across its platforms have expanded “to the point where we are making too many mistakes, frustrating our users and too often getting in the way of the free expression we set out to enable.”
The company said it would begin phasing in Community Notes in the US over the next couple of months and would improve the model over the course of the year.
It will also stop demoting fact-checked content and use a label notifying users there is additional information related to the post, instead of the company’s current method of displaying full-screen warnings that users have to click through before even viewing the post.
Meta shelves fact-checking program in US, adopts X-like ‘Community Notes’ model
The new model will allow users to call out posts that are potentially misleading and need more context
Meta is ending its fact-checking program in the US and replacing it with a “Community Notes” system similar to that on Elon Musk-owned X, the Facebook parent said on Tuesday.
The Community Notes model will allow users on Meta’s social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Threads to call out posts that are potentially misleading and need more context, rather than placing the responsibility on independent fact checking organisations and experts.
“Experts, like everyone else, have their own biases and perspectives. This showed up in the choices some made about what to fact cheque and how ... A program intended to inform too often became a tool to censor,” Meta said.
Meta added that its efforts over the years to manage content across its platforms have expanded “to the point where we are making too many mistakes, frustrating our users and too often getting in the way of the free expression we set out to enable.”
The company said it would begin phasing in Community Notes in the US over the next couple of months and would improve the model over the course of the year.
It will also stop demoting fact-checked content and use a label notifying users there is additional information related to the post, instead of the company’s current method of displaying full-screen warnings that users have to click through before even viewing the post.
Reuters
Zuckerberg’s Meta donates $1m to Trump in bid to mend ties
Microsoft to invest $3bn on AI, cloud capacity in India
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Meta accused of dismissing rebel threats to Ethiopian moderators
Fostering a passage to India for Prosus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.