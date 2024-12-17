Steinhoff dirty linen to be aired on Wednesday
Appeal court forces Ibex Group to hand sensitive 7,000-page fraud report to media parties
17 December 2024 - 13:06
Ibex Group, formerly Steinhoff, has decided not to appeal against a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that it must hand over the sensitive report by PwC on the fraud that brought the company to its knees and cost pension funds billions of rand.
The company said on Tuesday that it would end its six-year fight to prevent the full 7,000-page report becoming public after media house Arena Holdings (then Tiso Blackstar) and amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism dragged the company to court, demanding the release of the report...
