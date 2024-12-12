Barloworld’s voluntary disclosure deadline on Russia set for March
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Barloworld’s ability to continue to operate in Russia remains a key consideration for the board amid the ongoing effect of the Russia-Ukraine war and a tightening regulatory framework.
Based on the results of its internal forensic investigation, the industrial group said in its annual report this week it was preparing a remediation report that would outline steps to address breaches at its Russia operation, to be included in its voluntary disclosure that would be submitted to US authorities by early March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.