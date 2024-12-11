TikTok’s Canada unit seeks court review of shutdown order

Bengaluru — TikTok’s Canadian unit says it has filed an emergency motion with the Federal Court seeking a judicial review of an order by the government requiring it to shut down its business in Canada.
The Chinese-owned social media app filed the request in court on December 5. Alternatively, it said the court could set aside the order and return it to the government for review along with guidance.
The government stood by its decision requiring TikTok to wind up its business in Canada, a spokesperson for the minister of innovation, science & industry said .
“The government’s decision was informed by a thorough national security review and advice from Canada’s security and intelligence community”, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Ottawa began investigating TikTok’s plan to invest and expand its business in Canada last year. The review led to a government order in November that required the firm to end its Canadian operations because of national security concerns.
Closing its Canadian business would lead to hundreds of job losses, TikTok argued in its statement on the legal challenge.
“We believe it’s in the best interest of Canadians to find a meaningful solution and ensure that a local team remains in place, alongside the TikTok platform,” it said on Tuesday.
Under Canadian law, the government can assess potential risks to national security from foreign investments, such as the TikTok proposal. The law prevents the government from revealing the details of such investments.
Last month’s order stopped short of blocking Canadians’ access to the popular social media platform. TikTok has more than 14-million monthly users in Canada, according to the company.
The Canadian order followed similar action in the US, where President Joe Biden signed a law in April requiring Bytedance, which owns TikTok, to sell its US assets by January 19 2025 or face a nationwide ban.
On Monday, TikTok and Bytedance separately asked an appeals court to temporarily block the law pending a Supreme Court review.
TikTok’s Canada unit seeks court review of shutdown order
Bengaluru — TikTok’s Canadian unit says it has filed an emergency motion with the Federal Court seeking a judicial review of an order by the government requiring it to shut down its business in Canada.
The Chinese-owned social media app filed the request in court on December 5. Alternatively, it said the court could set aside the order and return it to the government for review along with guidance.
The government stood by its decision requiring TikTok to wind up its business in Canada, a spokesperson for the minister of innovation, science & industry said .
“The government’s decision was informed by a thorough national security review and advice from Canada’s security and intelligence community”, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Ottawa began investigating TikTok’s plan to invest and expand its business in Canada last year. The review led to a government order in November that required the firm to end its Canadian operations because of national security concerns.
Closing its Canadian business would lead to hundreds of job losses, TikTok argued in its statement on the legal challenge.
“We believe it’s in the best interest of Canadians to find a meaningful solution and ensure that a local team remains in place, alongside the TikTok platform,” it said on Tuesday.
Under Canadian law, the government can assess potential risks to national security from foreign investments, such as the TikTok proposal. The law prevents the government from revealing the details of such investments.
Last month’s order stopped short of blocking Canadians’ access to the popular social media platform. TikTok has more than 14-million monthly users in Canada, according to the company.
The Canadian order followed similar action in the US, where President Joe Biden signed a law in April requiring Bytedance, which owns TikTok, to sell its US assets by January 19 2025 or face a nationwide ban.
On Monday, TikTok and Bytedance separately asked an appeals court to temporarily block the law pending a Supreme Court review.
Reuters
Meta accused of dismissing rebel threats to Ethiopian moderators
US appeals court upholds TikTok law forcing its sale
Paywall subscriber growth not enough to save Media24’s interim earnings
Microsoft faces legal fight in UK over cloud computing licences
Meta says generative AI had muted effect on global elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US appeals court upholds TikTok law forcing its sale
TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in move to use AI to moderate content
ByteDance is planning AI model that uses Huawei chips, sources say
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.