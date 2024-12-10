Renergen raises alarm over mineral rights in Sola dispute
Move could set a precedent for the disregard of rights in favour of new developments, natural gas and helium producer says
10 December 2024 - 21:00
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen has raised concern about a “looming threat” to mineral rights in SA.
Renergen’s unease stems from a dispute with Sola Group over a solar power plant that is being built on land covered by the petroleum production right of its subsidiary Tetra4...
