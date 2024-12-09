Companies

Investor urges Macy's to consider options for two of its chains

Activist investor Barington Capital is also pushing Macy’s to create a real-estate unit

09 December 2024 - 17:01
by Juveria Tabassum
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Macy’s department store in Austin, Texas. Picture: MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED/REUTERS
A Macy’s department store in Austin, Texas. Picture: MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Barington Capital is urging Macy’s to create a real-estate unit and consider options for its Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury chains after building an undisclosed stake, the activist investor said on Monday.

The investor has teamed up with property owner Thor Equities and together they believe Macy’s shares are undervalued and its real estate was worth between $5bn and $9bn.

Shares of Macy’s, which is set to report its third-quarter results this week, rose 3% in premarket trading. Last month, the company had delayed its results and disclosed that an employee hid as much as $154m in expenses over years.

Macy’s did not respond to a request for comment.

The activist investor was also asking Macy’s to cut its capital expenditure to between 1.5% and 2% of total sales and repurchase up to $3bn worth of stock over the next three years.

Earlier this year, Macy’s had to contend with an extended take-private bid from another investor group comprising Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, as it struggles with weak demand at its department store outlets.

The company ended talks with the investor group, saying the $6.9bn offer failed to “provide compelling value”.

Macy’s has posted a fall in revenue for nine straight quarters. Analysts expect a 1.7% drop in third-quarter revenue when it reports results before December 11 amid a crucial holiday shopping period.

Macy’s stock has lost about 18% of their value this year, lagging a 33.6% rise in the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector index.

The company had a market capitalisation of about $4.6bn as of Friday’s closing price of $16.43 per share. 

Reuters

Frasers blames UK budget for profit downgrade

British retailer feels ‘kicked in the face’ by tax hiking budget, blaming it for a drop in consumer confidence
Companies
4 days ago

As tariffs loom, Gillette razor-maker sources more steel from India

Special P&G steel only produced in quantity by a handful of companies, none of which are located in the US
Companies
4 days ago

Russia backs management buyout of Carlsberg assets

Document shows employees to take control of Baltika Breweries in $320m dea
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
A third director quits the Murray & Roberts board
Companies / Industrials
2.
Growthpoint expands Cape Town property ...
Companies / Property
3.
Paywall subscriber growth not enough to save ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank clients defrauded through CNP ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Exxaro CEO skates on thin ice after suspension
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Frasers blames UK budget for profit downgrade

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Global e-commerce giants shake up SA’s retail sector

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dr Martens upbeat on strong US holiday sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Australia introduces bill imposing big fines for supermarket misconduct

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.