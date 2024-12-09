Companies

Ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic under AI whip plan mega merger

The deal, if approved, would create the world’s biggest ad agency

09 December 2024 - 17:51
by Urvi Dugar, Gursimran Kaur and Disha Mishra
Picture: 23RF/lOLLINA

Bengaluru — Advertising giant Omnicom Group has struck a $13.25bn all-stock deal to buy rival Interpublic Group, creating the world’s largest advertising agency as traditional players look to better compete with Big Tech firms amid accelerating use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The deal, announced on Monday, is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny as it seeks to merge the world’s third- and fourth-largest ad buyers Omnicom and Interpublic, respectively. The companies are based in New York.

Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share held, or $35.58 based on Omnicom’s Friday close. This represents a premium of 21.6% to Interpublic’s close.

Interpublic’s shares, which are down more than 10% year-to-date, were up nearly 15% in premarket trading. Omnicom fell 4%.

The combined company would have revenue of more than $25bn, based on 2023 figures. It would compete with the UK’s WPP and France’s Publicis Groupe, which generated annual revenue of £14.85bn and €13.10bn, respectively.

Omnicom, valued at $20.2bn, owns brands such as BBDO and TBWA, while Interpublic owns McCann, Weber Shandwick and Mediabrands, among other brands.

Tech giants such as Alphabet-owned Google and Amazon.com have in recent years attracted marketing dollars away from traditional agencies by offering both advertising tools and marketplaces to buy and sell them.

Soaring use of AI tools that allow businesses to create ads cheaper and faster has also squeezed traditional agencies, forcing them to scramble to develop similar in-house tools to retain clients.

With more tech-driven solutions coming into the market, Moffett Nathanson analyst Michael Nathanson said he was concerned the underlying value proposition of an ad agency’s offering would remain under pressure.

“An integration of this size would be unprecedented and likely challenging. The winners in this kind of transaction could end up being the newco’s biggest rivals who would use the deal to try to steal clients and talent,” Nathanson said.

Regulatory roadblocks had forced Omnicom and Publicis to call off their $35bn merger, which would have created the world’s biggest advertising group, in 2013.

Meanwhile, Publicis’ early investments in data and AI technology have helped it weather the changes in the industry better than rivals.

Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic investors the rest. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025 and generate annual cost savings of $750m.

Omnicom's chair and CEO John Wren will stay on, while Interpublic boss Philippe Krakowsky will serve as co-COO along with Daryl Simm. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the Omnicom-Interpublic deal talks.

Reuters 

Are huge network agencies driving a rise in independents?

What matters is what works best for clients, whether it’s a consolidated group or an independent business
News & Insights
6 months ago

TBWA\South Africa wins AdFocus Group of the Year and African Impact awards

The collective is based on a foundation of shared values and identity
News & Insights
1 year ago

A remarkable client-agency relationship

The winner of the 2022 AdFocus Partnership of the Year is that of TBWA South Africa and MTN
News & Insights
2 years ago

TBWA\South Africa is the overall AdFocus agency of the year

The group has emerged out of the chaos of the pandemic stronger by working with purpose
News & Insights
2 years ago

MTN reveals new look

The telecommunications network provider takes on a new look as it aims to target Africa’s youthful population and move into digital and financial ...
News & Insights
2 years ago

US advertisers keep a low profile ahead of Beijing Winter Games

Sponsors remove mentions of traditional Olympic themes from their campaigns in the wake of the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott
Business
2 years ago
