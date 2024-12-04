Steinhoff ordered to release PwC report into fraud that led to its collapse
SCA confirms high court order that Ibex has no legal basis not to release the full report
04 December 2024 - 17:41
With several of its former executives facing criminal charges, Steinhoff, renamed Ibex, will have to hand over to Arena Holdings and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism copies of the PwC report into the mass fraud that took place at the company and which brought it to its knees, costing investors billions of rand.
This after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Wednesday confirmed the high court order that Ibex had no legal basis not to release the full report, which the company has kept under wraps since 2019, having only made a summary of the report public...
