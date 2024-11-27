Companies

Tanzania to keep container terminal agreement with Adani

Deal with Adani Ports remains a legal contract, Tanzania Ports Authority director-general says

27 November 2024 - 15:16
by Nuzulack Dausen
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. File photo :AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. File photo :AMIT DAVE/REUTERS

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania plans to honour its contracts with an Adani Group unit despite a US indictment of its billionaire chair Gautam Adani on accusations of bribery and fraud, a senior official at the ports authority said.

Adani was indicted for fraud last week and arrest warrants were issued for him and his nephew for their alleged roles in a $265m scheme to bribe Indian officials to secure power-supply deals. Adani Group has denied the accusations.

In May, Tanzania entered into a 30-year concession agreement with Adani Ports, a unit of Adani Group, to operate a container terminal in its Dar es Salaam port, known as Container Terminal 2.

Adani Ports also struck a share purchase agreement for a 95% stake in state-owned Tanzania International Container Terminal Services for $95m.

“We don’t have any problems with anyone. Everything we are doing is according to our laws and agreements,” Tanzania Ports Authority director-general Plasduce Mbossa said when asked about the contracts’ status.

“For contracts we have, we don’t have such claims (of wrongdoing). If there are other people who are taking actions, then they are doing so according to their reasons.”

Last week in neighbouring Kenya, President William Ruto scrapped a deal signed with a unit of Adani to build power transmission lines.

He also cancelled a proposal to add a second runway at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport and upgrade the passenger terminal in exchange for a 30-year lease.

Reuters

Indian state set to suspend Adani power deal, sources say

Move comes after US charges company's billionaire founder with bribery
Companies
1 day ago

Indian parliament suspended after row over Adani bribery claims

Group’s chair and seven other people were charged by US authorities for agreeing to pay bribes to government officials
World
1 day ago

Indian ‘renewable energy marvel’ trapped in US bribery indictment

Plan to build an energy park five times the size of Paris faces a hurdle in the form of a US indictment
World
23 hours ago

Kenya’s Ruto drops more than $2.5bn of Adani deals after US indictment

Adani Group involved in multibillion-dollar airport and power transmission deals, which have drawn sharp criticism
World
5 days ago

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani for bribery

Adani and several others indicted for roles in an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud scheme
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Life Healthcare hands investors a R10bn windfall
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Christo Wiese’s Invicta reports R18m forex loss
Companies / Industrials
3.
Netcare proposes health be added to ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
African Bank reports more customers due to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Vodacom and Remgro move to appeal Competition ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Indian state set to suspend Adani power deal, sources say

Companies / Energy

Indian parliament suspended after row over Adani bribery claims

World / Asia

Indian ‘renewable energy marvel’ trapped in US bribery indictment

World / Asia

Kenya’s Ruto drops more than $2.5bn of Adani deals after US indictment

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.