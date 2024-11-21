Reunert announces CFO retirement amid improved annual results
Strong cash flow enables group to increase its final dividend by 11% to 276c a share for the year to end-September
21 November 2024 - 19:38
After reporting a stronger financial performance for the year to end-September, Reunert announced on Thursday that a succession plan was now in the works for group CFO Nick Thomson.
While Thomson’s specific retirement date was still undecided, he would be stepping down from his role as CFO and executive director at some point during the 2025 financial year, said Reunert, adding that the details would be announced once it had selected Thomson’s successor and finalised a date for the new CFO to take office...
