PODCAST | Investors, employees, customers: who are the real ESG stakeholders?

“With stakeholder expectations evolving rapidly, it’s more important than ever to identify and prioritise the groups that influence and are influenced by a company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance,” says Andile Khumalo, host of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast.

In the third episode of this six-part podcast, which delves into key findings of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, Khumalo asks: “Who are the real ESG stakeholders — employees, investors or customers? And how is each group shaping the ESG landscape?”

The answer to these questions, he says, are essential as businesses hone their strategies and seek to understand who their true partners are in their ESG journey.

Joining Khumalo for this crucial discussion are Grant Davids, executive head of Investor Relations at Sanlam, and Tracey Davies, executive director of Just Share NPC.

Listen now: