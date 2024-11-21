Companies

PODCAST | Investors, employees, customers: who are the real ESG stakeholders?

Listen to the third episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

21 November 2024 - 09:09
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
“With stakeholder expectations evolving rapidly, it’s more important than ever to identify and prioritise the groups that influence and are influenced by a company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance,” says Andile Khumalo, host of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast.

In the third episode of this six-part podcast, which delves into key findings of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, Khumalo asks: “Who are the real ESG stakeholders — employees, investors or customers? And how is each group shaping the ESG landscape?”

The answer to these questions, he says, are essential as businesses hone their strategies and seek to understand who their true partners are in their ESG journey.

Joining Khumalo for this crucial discussion are Grant Davids, executive head of Investor Relations at Sanlam, and Tracey Davies, executive director of Just Share NPC.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report examines evolving ESG dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.

Click here to download the 2024 edition now.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

