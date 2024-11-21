AdvTech snaps up Ethiopian international school for R135m
Rapid urbanisation is driving increased demand for high-quality private education, the education investor says
21 November 2024 - 15:37
Education investor AdvTech has extended its school buying spree with the $7.5m (R135m) purchase of Flipper International School in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The group said on Thursday that the purchase would bolster its international portfolio with 3,000 more students across five new campuses located to the the east of the capital city and in its centre...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.