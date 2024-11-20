Companies

Founding family set to buy out Seven & i, sources say

Operator of 80,000 7-Eleven convenience stores at the centre of three-way ownership tussle

20 November 2024 - 15:05
by Kane Wu and Miho Uranaka
Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS
Tokyo — Funding for the proposed buyout of Seven & i Holdings by its founding family will be finalised by the end of December and will involve Japan’s three biggest lenders, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group will each provide funding for the buyout, said the people, who declined to be identified as the matter hasn’t been made public.

MUFG, SMFG, Mizuho, and Seven & i declined to comment.

The operator of more than 80,000 7-Eleven convenience stores around the world is caught in a tussle between a foreign suitor, its founding family, and company management who say their growth plan can enhance value.

Earlier on Wednesday, shares in Seven & i jumped after a report that the founding Ito family was aiming to take the retailer private within the financial year ending in February.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday the Ito family aimed to raise more than $51.7bn to take the company private through a special purpose company, which is in talks with Japan’s three biggest lenders and major US financial institutions.

Seven & i said on Wednesday it wasn’t the source of the report about the founding family’s bid. No decision had been made about proposed deals from the Ito family, Canadian suitor Couche-Tard, or any third party, Seven & i added.

The shares surged as much as 11% and finished the day 6.52% higher at 2,597 yen ($16.68), compared with a 0.16% drop in the benchmark Nikkei average.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, which competes with Seven & i in the North American gas station market, in August made an initial bid to take over the Japanese retail giant. It later raised its offer to $47bn, in what would be the largest foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

Reuters

Target warns on slow fourth quarter sales

US retailer’s comparable sales and profit forecast is below Wall Street expectations
Companies
3 hours ago

Nestlé to boost advertising but cut costs by $2.8bn

Repercussions continue to weigh on the Swiss company after previous CEO gutted its marketing budget
Companies
1 day ago

Just Eat Takeaway sells US unit Grubhub for loss-making $650m

Europe’s biggest meal delivery firm bought the business for $7.3bn in 2020 when the pandemic drove up delivery firms’ valuations
Companies
6 days ago
