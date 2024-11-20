Founding family set to buy out Seven & i, sources say

Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS
Tokyo — Funding for the proposed buyout of Seven & i Holdings by its founding family will be finalised by the end of December and will involve Japan’s three biggest lenders, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group will each provide funding for the buyout, said the people, who declined to be identified as the matter hasn’t been made public.
MUFG, SMFG, Mizuho, and Seven & i declined to comment.
The operator of more than 80,000 7-Eleven convenience stores around the world is caught in a tussle between a foreign suitor, its founding family, and company management who say their growth plan can enhance value.
Earlier on Wednesday, shares in Seven & i jumped after a report that the founding Ito family was aiming to take the retailer private within the financial year ending in February.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday the Ito family aimed to raise more than $51.7bn to take the company private through a special purpose company, which is in talks with Japan’s three biggest lenders and major US financial institutions.
Seven & i said on Wednesday it wasn’t the source of the report about the founding family’s bid. No decision had been made about proposed deals from the Ito family, Canadian suitor Couche-Tard, or any third party, Seven & i added.
The shares surged as much as 11% and finished the day 6.52% higher at 2,597 yen ($16.68), compared with a 0.16% drop in the benchmark Nikkei average.
Alimentation Couche-Tard, which competes with Seven & i in the North American gas station market, in August made an initial bid to take over the Japanese retail giant. It later raised its offer to $47bn, in what would be the largest foreign takeover of a Japanese company.
