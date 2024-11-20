Advtech appoints Hannes Boonzaaier as CFO
Boonzaaier succeeds Didier Oesch, who will retire at the end of April 2025 after serving the group for more than 19 years
20 November 2024 - 08:53
Private education group Advtech has appointed Hannes Boonzaaier as designated group CFO and executive director with effect from February 1.
After an initial handover period, he will succeed Didier Oesch as CFO, who will retire at the end of April after serving the group for more than 19 years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.