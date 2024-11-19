Companies

Walmart rises after lifting annual sales, profit forecasts

Retailer sees share gains across income cohorts mainly led by upper-income households

19 November 2024 - 15:13
by Ananya Mariam Rajesh
A view shows the logo of a Walmart store in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Walmart on Tuesday raised its annual sales and profit forecast for the third consecutive time, with people buying more groceries and merchandise online and at its stores, a sign that it may be gaining market share ahead of the holiday season.

Shares of Walmart, which are up nearly 60% this year, rose about 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The retailer is among the first major US chains to provide insight into the all-important holiday quarter and how consumers are planning to spend as inflation ebbs.

“In the US, in-store volumes grew, pickup from store grew faster and delivery from store grew even faster than that,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Though inflation has not made much headway in recent months, it is on a downward trend, raising purchasing power. Walmart said it saw share gains across income cohorts mainly led by upper-income households, which make more than $100,000 in annual income.

The retail bellwether now forecasts financial 2025 consolidated net sales to rise in the range of 4.8%-5.1%, compared with prior expectations of 3.75% to 4.75% growth.

It also expects annual adjusted profit per share to be $2.42- $2.47, compared with its previous forecast of $2.35-$2.43.

Retailers including Walmart, Amazon.com and Target kicked off the holiday shopping season earlier than usual, offering deals on everything from toys to household items.

Walmart and Target stocked more private-label brands and upped their grocery offerings as consumers seek to purchase essentials and gifts at the lowest price possible.

“The majority of our customers are maintaining their holiday plans year on year amid the election, the calendar shift and the economic backdrop,” Walmart said.

In the third quarter ended October 31, Walmart’s US comparable sales rose 5.3%, beating analysts estimates of a 3.61% increase, according to data compiled by LSEG. It saw sales growth across categories including the general merchandise segment that had suffered declines for more than two years due to sticky inflation.

Walmart also posted comparable sales growth in its health and wellness category, helped by strong demand for GLP-1, or weight-loss drugs.

As purchasing power increases, analysts expect upper and middle income consumers to mainly drive the shift back in spending on non-essential, nice-to-have merchandise.

The company has invested billions on automation in its supply chain to help stock fresher produce and improve delivery times as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of purchasing groceries online.

To broaden the appeal of its delivery service, Walmart slashed the annual fee for its Walmart Plus membership by 50% ahead of the holiday season.

Walmart Plus members receive unlimited free same-day deliveries from stores on orders above $35.

The retailer said in the third quarter total e-commerce sales rose 27%, compared with 21% in the previous quarter.

The retailer reported a quarterly adjusted profit of 58c per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of 53c.

Reuters

Just Eat Takeaway sells US unit Grubhub for loss-making $650m

Europe’s biggest meal delivery firm bought the business for $7.3bn in 2020 when the pandemic drove up delivery firms’ valuations
Companies
5 days ago

Race for Japanese 7-Eleven owner heats up with founding family bid

Non-binding potential $58bn offer for Ito-Kogyo under review by special committee
Companies
6 days ago

Richemont misses profit forecast

Investors are disappointed by lower-than-expected operating profit across Richemont's divisions, particularly in its specialist watchmakers unit
Companies
1 week ago

Sainsbury’s warns it won’t be able to absorb cost inflation after tax hikes

The supermarket chain says it is benefiting from the continuing trend of Britons dining at home more
Companies
1 week ago
