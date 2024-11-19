Spanish court starts probe into short selling of Grifols

The logo of the Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols is pictured on theirs facilities in Parets del Valles, north of Barcelona, Spain. Picture: ALBERT GEA/REUTERS
Madrid — An investigating magistrate at Spain’s High Court has opened an investigation into US-based short seller Gotham City Research’s actions that hammered the shares of Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols in January.
The court said in a statement on Tuesday that Judge Jose Luis Calama had found enough evidence to merit an investigation into the possible violation of market and consumer protection laws via “dissemination of news or rumours ... that could contain totally or partly false” information.
The release of such information led to profits for some players, particularly Gotham, and losses for others, it added.
Grifols and Gotham didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Violation of the laws can lead to prison terms of between six months and six years as well as fines of as much as triple the amount earned, the statement said.
The judge asked police to find the addresses of Daniel Yu, Gotham’s founder, as well as four of the fund’s executives.
Calama asked Grifols if it wanted to be part of the investigation as an aggrieved party and requested that the company send a copy of the lawsuit it filed in New York against Gotham, Yu, and other executives in late January.
On January 8, Gotham, which had previously shorted Grifols shares, published a report accusing the company of overstating earnings and understating debt. Grifols, which lost a third of its market value after the report, has repeatedly denied Gotham’s allegations.
Short selling involves borrowing shares to sell them, with the aim of buying them back at a lower price to make a profit.
The court said that as a result of the information release and its short selling, Gotham made a profit of €9.4m.
In September, Spain’s stock market regulator CNMV sanctioned the fund for allegedly manipulating Grifols’s share price, and the pharmaceutical company for defective financial reporting.
