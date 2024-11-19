Coronation grows assets under management by 11%
Fund management earnings per share up 9% year on year at 402.9c, after excluding the effect of the now-concluded Sars matter
19 November 2024 - 09:09
Coronation Fund Managers’ total assets under management increased by 11% in the 2024 financial year due to strong market returns and continued outperformance, it said on Tuesday.
Assets under management (AUM) rose to R667bn in the year ended September from R602bn, with fund management earnings per share up 9% year on year at 402.9c, after excluding the effects of the now-concluded SA Revenue Service (Sars) matter...
