Coronation adds voice to talk of industry mergers
CEO Pillay says mergers in sector are likely, though the fund manager prefers to grow organically
19 November 2024 - 09:09
UPDATED 19 November 2024 - 22:57
Coronation Fund Managers, after reporting a record high of R667bn in assets under management, has ruled out making a move for a smaller player as talk of consolidation in the industry heats up.
CEO Anton Pillay on Tuesday said there was a need for consolidation as high costs and a dwindling savings pool erode the competitiveness of smaller fund managers, echoing the sentiments of Stanlib counterpart Derrick Msibi a few weeks ago...
