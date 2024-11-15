JSE mum on censure of companies that enabled Thabi Leoka’s PhD lie
Exchange fines disgraced economist half-a-million rand and bars her from directorships for five years
15 November 2024 - 09:34
UPDATED 18 November 2024 - 08:32
The JSE has refused to comment on whether it will censure companies that enabled Thabi Leoka to lie about her qualifications, with the disgraced economist seemingly left to take the full blame for the multiyear deceit.
“We will not be taking any questions on this matter, over and above what has been outlined in our SENS announcement,” the bourse said when asked if it was investigating the role played by the companies in the saga...
