JSE bans Thabi Leoka from being a director for five years
Bourse says the economist has failed to provide confirmation that she has a PhD
15 November 2024 - 09:34
The JSE has fined disgraced economist Thabi Leoka half a million rand and banned her from holding a directorship of a publicly listed company for five years for falsifying her qualifications.
The bourse on Friday said it was satisfied that Leoka’s claim that she held a PhD from the London School of Economics was untrue, confirming a story first reported by Business Day in January...
