The Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars at bankruptcy auction

Parody news website to replace brand’s ‘relentless barrage of disinformation’ with ‘relentless barrage of humour’

14 November 2024 - 19:58
by Dietrich Knauth
Alex Jones speaks outside court in Austin, Texas, the US, August 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/BRIANA SANCHEZ
New York — Parody news website The Onion bought conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars brand and website in a bankruptcy auction, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Jones filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022 after courts ordered him to pay $1.5bn for defaming the families of 20 students and six staff members killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones, unable to pay those legal judgments, was forced to auction his assets, including Infowars, in bankruptcy.

The Connecticut families of eight victims of the school shooting backed the Onion’s bid, saying it would put “an end to the misinformation machine” that Jones operated.

The Onion said it aims to replace “Infowars’ relentless barrage of disinformation” with the Onion’s “relentless barrage of humour.”

“The Onion is proud to acquire Infowars, and we look forward to continuing its storied tradition of scaring the site’s users with lies until they fork over their cold, hard cash,” said The Onion CEO Ben Collins.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organisation in the country, said it would serve as the exclusive advertiser on the new Infowars.

The Onion will acquire Infowars’ intellectual property, including its website, customer lists and inventory, certain social media accounts and the Infowars production equipment, the families said in a statement.

“They’re shutting us down,” Jones said on social media site X. “I’m going to be here until they come in here and turn the lights off.”

Reuters

Novus gets green light in Media24 deal

The Naspers-owned media group is selling its media logistics business, On the Dot, and its community newspaper portfolio
Companies
2 weeks ago

CHRIS ROPER: Newspaper slogans are signs of the times

Newspaper slogans can be seen as a kind of bellwether of how news habits have changed down the decades
Opinion
3 weeks ago

NYT sends AI start-up Perplexity ‘cease and desist’ notice over content use, WSJ reports

Publisher says the way its content is being using  violates its rights under copyright law
Companies
4 weeks ago
