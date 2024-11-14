Companies

Loss-making Burberry puts focus back on outerwear in turnaround plan

British brand known for its trench coats, cashmere scarves and iconic check to use its heritage appeal to win back customers

14 November 2024 - 15:52
by Helen Reid
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A person walks past a Burberry store undergoing refurbishment on New Bond Street in London last year. Picture: REUTERS
A person walks past a Burberry store undergoing refurbishment on New Bond Street in London last year. Picture: REUTERS

London — Burberry will put the focus back on its core trench coats and scarves, be less ambitious with prices for bags and shoes, and use its British heritage appeal to win back customers, the struggling luxury brand said on Thursday in a strategy update.

The company reported a loss for the first half of its financial year and announced a £40m cost savings programme as new CEO Joshua Schulman laid out his turnaround plan.

“Today, we are acting with urgency to course correct, stabilise the business and position Burberry for a return to sustainable, profitable growth,” Schulman said in a statement.

Schulman is Burberry's fourth CEO in a decade, and the brand has also seen three creative directors in the last seven years, each bringing new styles and logos that confused the brand identity.

“Over the past several years, we moved too far from our core with disappointing results,” Burberry said. “Our product was weighted to seasonal fashion with a niche aesthetic obscuring our more timeless core collections.”

Burberry made an adjusted operating loss of £41m in the first half and said it was too early to tell, with the crucial festive period ahead, whether it would make a profit for the full-year.

Sales in Burberry’s second quarter ending September 28 fell at the same pace as the first, with revenue for the first half down 20% in constant currencies.

Burberry signalled that its price increases had gone too far, saying prices, particularly in leather goods, “did not always align with our category authority”.

Burberry’s creative director Daniel Lee, who joined the brand two years ago, had made his name at Bottega Veneta with a series of top-selling “it” shoes and bags. But his designs at Burberry, which is not primarily known for leather goods, have not found the same success.

Leather goods and shoes underperformed in the first half, Burberry said, while outerwear did better than average.

Asia Pacific was the weakest region in the second quarter with sales down 28%, while sales in the Americas fell 18% and Europe, Middle East, India and Africa declined by 10%.

Burberry shares are down nearly 50% this year and the company is widely seen as a takeover target. Recent media reports that Italy’s Moncler was preparing a bid had boosted the stock, but sources close to the matter denied any talks were under way.

Reuters

Gucci quarterly sales plunge 25%, prompting profit warning from parent Kering

Luxury group says overall third-quarter revenue fell 16% with weak China demand hitting its main label especially hard
Companies
3 weeks ago

Stretched Burberry gets fourth CEO in 10 years

British luxury group sacks CEO and names former Coach boss as his replacement amid sales slump
Companies
4 months ago

LVMH shares jump after posting 10% rise in fourth-quarter sales

The French luxury giant’s latest sales figures reassured investors about the sector’s ability to cope with economic headwinds
Companies
9 months ago

Fall in luxury demand weighs on Burberry’s profit outlook

UK fashion brand says retail revenue in the 13 weeks to December 30 dropped 7% while comparable store sales fell 4%
Companies
10 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tiger Brands probe finds procurement chief ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Quantum ordered to reinstate fired director
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Maziv or nothing else, says Vodacom
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasol is not changing its emissions targets, says ...
Companies / Energy
5.
New short-term rental rules could dampen demand ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.