Daimler Truck warned of tough conditions ahead as it reported third quarter earnings on Thursday, with CFO Eva Scherer saying that instability resulting from the German government’s collapse could make things worse.
“Our market share in Germany is about double the market share we have in the EU,” Scherer said, adding: “We see a lot of volatility and uncertainty that is not going to help, we would always want clarity and stability.”
Daimler Truck, which also makes US yellow school buses under the Thomas Built brand, posted marginally better-than-expected third-quarter core profit.
This was driven by its performance in North America, where adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose 2% to reach €725m. However, core profit at its Europe-focused Mercedes-Benz business fell 47% to €283m.
“We have been waiting for an economic recovery in Germany for a while now,” Scherer said. “Unfortunately, there are no signs of an improving situation.”
Asked about the US, where Donald Trump’s victory threatens possible tariffs on companies like Daimler Truck that manufacture in Mexico, Scherer said the firm could be flexible with its production.
“We are able to produce every truck model and bus model in the US and in Mexico,” she said. “There is no single dependency on a particular product on Mexico.”
Daimler Truck’s overall core profit was €1.19bn for the quarter ending September 30, just above the €1.14bn forecast in a company-compiled poll.
Shares in Daimler Truck, which confirmed its guidance for the year, were up 3.8% at 07.58 GMT (9.58am).
In July it had cut its annual outlook and said in August that it would reduce hours for some employees in Germany as a result of weak demand in Europe and Asia.
Daimler Truck wants stability in Germany
No signs of improving economy after long wait, CFO warns
Daimler Truck warned of tough conditions ahead as it reported third quarter earnings on Thursday, with CFO Eva Scherer saying that instability resulting from the German government’s collapse could make things worse.
“Our market share in Germany is about double the market share we have in the EU,” Scherer said, adding: “We see a lot of volatility and uncertainty that is not going to help, we would always want clarity and stability.”
Daimler Truck, which also makes US yellow school buses under the Thomas Built brand, posted marginally better-than-expected third-quarter core profit.
This was driven by its performance in North America, where adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose 2% to reach €725m. However, core profit at its Europe-focused Mercedes-Benz business fell 47% to €283m.
“We have been waiting for an economic recovery in Germany for a while now,” Scherer said. “Unfortunately, there are no signs of an improving situation.”
Asked about the US, where Donald Trump’s victory threatens possible tariffs on companies like Daimler Truck that manufacture in Mexico, Scherer said the firm could be flexible with its production.
“We are able to produce every truck model and bus model in the US and in Mexico,” she said. “There is no single dependency on a particular product on Mexico.”
Daimler Truck’s overall core profit was €1.19bn for the quarter ending September 30, just above the €1.14bn forecast in a company-compiled poll.
Shares in Daimler Truck, which confirmed its guidance for the year, were up 3.8% at 07.58 GMT (9.58am).
In July it had cut its annual outlook and said in August that it would reduce hours for some employees in Germany as a result of weak demand in Europe and Asia.
Reuters
UAW ratifies Daimler Truck’s 25% wage hike
Daimler Truck deal with union averts strike
Cummins, Daimler and Paccar form joint venture
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.