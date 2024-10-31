Novus gets green light in Media24 deal
The Naspers-owned media group is selling its media logistics business, On the Dot, and its community newspaper portfolio
31 October 2024 - 16:00
The Competition Commission has approved Novus’ bid to acquire Media24’s media logistics and community newspaper portfolio.
The deal is the result of a strategic shift that put 400 jobs at risk as Media24 announced earlier this year that it was seeking to close the print editions of five newspapers, transitioning three of them into digital-only brands...
