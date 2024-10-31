Adcorp expects better second half as demand picks up
In the first half, the group began restructuring initiatives aimed at cutting costs and enhancing efficiency
31 October 2024 - 09:58
Human resources specialist Adcorp has reported a 29% decline in operating profit to R42.3m at the halfway stage of the financial year, as it undertook restructuring to recalibrate its cost base.
The group’s revenue was up 4.8% in the six months ended August to R6.8bn, despite challenging market conditions in both SA and Australia. Gross profit increased 3.3% to R648.1m, but profit after tax decreased 16.9% to R29.4m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.